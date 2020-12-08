Heroic Firefighters in Turkey Rescue Cat Trapped for 48 Hours in a Pipe Under Concrete

The rescue crews used thermal cameras to determine where the cat was located

Earlier this month, firefighters in Turkey rescued a cat that they said became trapped in a pipe under concrete for 48 hours.

In footage obtained by CBS Sunday Morning, firefighters can be seen digging through concrete with the back of a hammer as they attempt to free the trapped animal and remove it safely. At one point, the feline can be seen scratching at the tool before the video transitions and shows a firefighter using their hand and a hammer to create a larger opening for the animal.

After part of the opening is pushed to the side, the video shows the cat escaping from where it is trapped, wiggling its body to fit through the hole. The animal is then captured by the firefighters, who make sure to offer the little feline a few treats.

According to the outlet, citing officials in Izmir, residents in the area became aware of the trapped animal and called for help. Rescue crews responded and used thermal cameras to determine where the cat was. No other information about the incident was reported, however.

The trapped feline situation in Turkey is just the latest stranded animal rescue story to happen this year.

Earlier in August, an Alabama fishing crew was surprised to see a cat in their nets during a fishing excursion.

Still Flyin Charters, which operates out of Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, was out in the Gulf of Mexico when they discovered a cat stranded in the open ocean. "Our catch of the day. Poor little guy was sucked out by the tide," the crew shared on their Facebook page. "We caught him just outside the pass in the gulf. He was struggling to stay up."

The crew was luckily able to rescue the orange kitten by scooping him out of the water.

Steve Crews, the captain and owner of Still Flyin Charters, told Fox 29 that the cat was meowing as the crew worked to get it out of the water. Once they got the drenched feline on to the boat, the crew made sure to dry and comfort the animal as they brought it back to shore.

Later that same month, a dog treading water in the middle of Lake Michigan was rescued by a family out on a boating trip and returned to its owners.

In an interview with WOOD-TV, Jeannie Wilcox said she and her family were on a boating trip from Grand Haven to Frankfort, Michigan, when, about eight hours in, she spotted a "red animal" in the lake. "I see this red animal in the lake and I started screaming, 'Dog in the water!'" she recalled.

According to Wilcox, the dog was swimming alone nearly four miles offshore and was likely treading water for upwards of an hour. "We brought her up on our swim platform really easily," Wilcox said. "We dried her off. She was obviously scared and cold."

Wilcox and her family traveled four hours to Belmont where they were able to get the dog scanned for a microchip, she said. Soon, the owners were located, and the two families met at the docks to exchange the pup.