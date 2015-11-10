Firefighter Named Tom Rescues Jerry the Cat From Tree

Things are getting topsy-turvy in South Berwick, Maine. It’s a place where Tom and Jerry aren’t a scheming cat and mouse, but a feline and firefighter.

On Sunday morning, the city’s fire department received a call from a distressed pet owner who needed help getting his cat Jerry out of a tree, reports WMTW. Jerry climbed into the towering tree sometime Saturday night and was unable to get back down.

Firefighter Tom and his giant ladder were sent out to help the scaredy cat. Tom climbed 35 feet to reach the feline and was able to move the pet back to ground level without incident.

South Berwick, Maine Fire Department

While the kitty was a little rattled from his trip to the top, Jerry was not injured.

Since this Tom and Jerry can make it work, maybe there is hope for a cat and mouse truce down the line. Right?