California Firefighter Saves Cat from Camp Fire, Feline Decides to Adopt Him

Fairview Valley Fire Inc. firefighter Ryan Coleman is one of the many brave people working around the clock to protect humans and animals from Northern California’s Camp Fire.

According to SFGate.com, during a recent outing to survey damage in Paradise — one of the areas hit hardest by the Camp Fire — Coleman discovered a stray feline among the debris left behind by the blaze.

The cat was happy to see him — very happy. Coleman posted photos and a video of the feline to Facebook, showing the affectionate kitty riding on his shoulders and head-butting his face.

“Kitty rescue. She just chilled on my neck and shoulders as I’d walk around,” Coleman wrote of the encounter.

The feline isn’t the only one who is smitten: more than 1 million people have viewed the video Coleman posted to Facebook.

One of the commenters on Coleman’s post asked the firefighter if he planned on keeping the cat.

“I wish. I’m still out here,” he responded in the post’s comments.

While the relationship between these two isn’t (yet) permanent, this kitty is sure to find a loving, available owner soon now that it has been rescued.