Fire Crew Rescues Dog Stuck on a Frozen Pond in Upstate New York

A border collie partially fell through the ice on a pond in the town of Carroll in Chautauqua County, New York

Firefighters in upstate New York rescued a dog on Wednesday who was stuck in an icy situation.

The Frewsburg Fire Company posted an announcement to its Facebook page, describing efforts to rescue a border collie whose hind legs were trapped in a frozen pond in the town of Carroll, New York.

"At 7:47 am we were dispatched to a report of a dog that had partially fallen through the ice on a pond," the statement read, next to a photo of two firefighters in yellow wet gear holding the pup above a freezing pond.

"Crews were quick to respond and were able to safely rescue the family pet," the post continued. "The owners report he is warm and back to his normal self. Job well done by everyone involved!!"

The dog, whose name is Tux according to Eerie News Now, was trapped on the ice and had difficulty maneuvering when the rescue team arrived.

"He saw them and got excited," firefighter Nick Niles told the Jamestown Post-Journal. "He was able to crawl out to them. The ice was very thin and then they were able to get him."

Further images showed the crew submerged past their waists in the freezing water, attached with cables to their shoulders as a measure of safety.

Once Tux was reunited with his owners, he was "back to his normal self" and appeared to be very happy, Niles said.