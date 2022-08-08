Fiona the Hippo Has a Brother! Cincinnati Zoo Reveals Mom Bibi's New Calf Is a Boy

The baby hippo has yet to meet his world-famous sister, but is "doing so well," Cincinnati Zoo representative Amy Labarbara said on Monday

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 08:50 AM
bibi the hippo
Photo: Cincinnati Zoo/Twitter

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday finally revealed the sex of Fiona the Hippo's headline-making new sibling, and it's a boy!

Mother hippo Bibi gave birth to the healthy baby hippo on Wednesday, but zoo officials kept their distance from the calf in order to not interfere with parental bonding, meaning the baby's sex remained unknown at first.

But on Monday morning, zoo spokesperson Amy Labarbara dropped the news on the Today show, revealing "we have a bouncing baby boy."

"He's amazing," Labarbara added, as some recent footage of the newborn played on the NBC morning show. "He's doing so well. He's so strong. Just staying right with his mom and doing everything we want a baby hippo to do. He's swimming and just doing great."

The one thing the boy hippo has yet to do? Meet his famous sister!

"He has not met her yet, he's seen her from a distance," Labarbara said, explaining that the introducing the two is "kind of a slow process."

The hippo also still doesn't have a name, the Cincinnati zoo collecting suggestions from the public via an online form.

They will review submissions and announce the name later this week.

Today co-anchor Craig Melvin had previously suggested the Hippo be named "Hoda" after colleague Hoda Kotb, but on Monday, changed his answer of "Al" in honor of weatherman Al Roker.

RELATED VIDEO: Fiona the Hippo Is a Big Sister! Cincinnati Zoo Star's Mom Bibi Gives Birth to Second Baby

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a release on Monday, Christina Gorsuch — the Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care — gave an update on the new baby boy.

"We're just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn't matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy," Gorsuch said. "Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?"

As for how the calf is doing with its mother?

"Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex," said Gorsuch. "They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo."

Zoo members have access to live cams in the outdoor habitat and can watch the action in Hippo Cove from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily, the zoo said in a release.

Plenty of hippo updates are made daily on the zoo's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube accounts.

Related Articles
cincinnati zoo hippos
'Today' 's Craig Melvin Suggests Naming Fiona the Hippo's Newborn Sibling After Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb
Fiona the Hippo
Fiona the Hippo Is a Big Sister! Cincinnati Zoo Star's Mom Bibi Gives Birth to Second Baby
bibi the hippo
Cincinnati Zoo Under 24-Hour Baby Watch as it Waits for Fiona the Hippo's New Sibling to Arrive
fiona hippo sibling
Cincinnati Zoo Announces Hippo Pregnancy and that Fiona the Hippo Will Become a Big Sister Soon
Cincinnati Zoo Shares Video Announcing Birth of Cheetah Cub
Cheetah Cub from Oregon Moves to the Cincinnati Zoo and Becomes an Ambassador for Her Species
Fiona the Hippo Meets new Male Hippo Tucker After the Death of Her Dad
Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the Hippo is 'Best Buds' with New Male Hippo Tucker
Fiona the Hippo Meets new Male Hippo Tucker After the Death of Her Dad
Cincinnati Zoo Introduces Fiona the Hippo to Male Hippo Nearly 4 Years After Her Dad's Death
Fiona the Hippo
Fiona the Hippo Celebrates Her 5th Birthday and Receives a Special Gift from the Cincinnati Reds
First Male Golden Takin Born in the Western Hemisphere Receives a Name at the San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo Welcomes First Male Golden Takin Born in Western Hemisphere: 'A Huge Milestone'
Three Amur tiger cubs born at Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo Introduces Three Endangered Amur Tiger Cubs Born on Mother's Day
baby Fiona meets Fiona the hippo
Baby Girl Named After Fiona the Hippo Meets the Cincinnati Zoo Animal for the First Time
orangutan
Oregon Zoo Names Its Baby Orangutan After One of Dolly Parton's Most Famous Songs
Toronto Zoo baby giraffe
Toronto Zoo Welcomes Male Baby Giraffe Nicknamed 'Little Long Legs'
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Today Anchors Celebrate 70th Anniversary on NBC: 'There's No Place This Show Hasn't Gone'
'Today' Anchors Celebrate Series' 70th Anniversary on NBC: 'There's No Place This Show Hasn't Gone'
fiona
Fiona the Baby Hippo's First Pic with Her Parents Is Basically the Cutest Family Reunion Photo Ever