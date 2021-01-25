Fiona the hippo was born prematurely in 2017 and has been astounding fans with her strength ever since

Fiona the Hippo Celebrates Her 4th Birthday With a Giant Fruit Cake at the Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona is the little hippo that could.

When the hippo was born prematurely on Jan. 24, 2017, it was unclear if she would survive. But Fiona persevered and recently celebrated her 4th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

As part of the big day, the Ohio zoo offered Fiona's many fans an opportunity to meet their most famous resident. The zoo hosted the Float4Fiona on the morning of the hippo's birthday. According to the zoo, the "slow-paced race" included dozens of apples purchased by Fiona's fans bobbing through the water to get across a finish line.

The race was live-streamed on the zoo's Facebook, and the winner received a behind-the-scenes meet-up with Fiona for them and three guests at a future date.

Fiona celebrated her birthday with a giant cake. Her treat wasn't made of frosting and flour though, her cake was constructed with ice and fruit. The "amazing birthday girl" made quick work of the towering confection — as seen in the Cincinnati Zoo's Facebook video of Fiona getting her cake and chowing down.