You Can Now Buy a Face Mask Featuring Fiona the Hippo's Snout from the Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden may be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the zoo is still finding a way to bring their animals to fans, including the zoo's most famous resident: Fiona the hippo.

Fiona the hippo face masks are now available for purchase on the zoo's website. The two-layer face mask contains an outer layer made of polyester and an inner layer, closest to the face, made from a soft poly-cotton blend.

The outer layer also contains a fun cartoon image of the famous hippo's smiling snout. The adult Fiona face mask is available for $18.99 and is designed as a protective, non-medical grade face cover and can be worn over medical masks. The mask also comes in youth and toddler sizes at a lower price.

If for some reason Fiona isn't your favorite animal from the Cincinnati Zoo, there are also masks featuring the noses of sloths, red pandas, giraffes, and cheetahs, allowing your family to safely travel as a whole pack of different animals.

Proceeds from the mask sales will go to supporting the zoo and its animals during the park's closure.

For those missing Fiona and the other animals at the zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo is offering Home Safaris. Each day the zoo goes live on Facebook to offer viewers behind the scenes access to their adorable animals. Fiona has already made several appearances.

If you want to tune in, simply pull up the zoo’s Facebook page every day at 3 p.m. EST. But don’t worry, if you can’t make it, all of the safaris are posted to the zoo’s website and on their Facebook and YouTube pages.