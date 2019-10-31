Country Artist Filmore Adopts New Puppy: 'He Felt Like Family the Moment I Saw Him'

Image zoom Dusty Barker

Filmore has a new duet partner.

The country artist recently adopted a puppy named Wrangler. Filmore welcomed the black-and-white canine into his home after learning the little dog was looking for a home.

“I’ve wanted to rescue a dog for some time, and so when I saw an ad online for a couple giving away puppies, I immediately inquired,” the “Slower” singer told PEOPLE. “They responded explaining how the litter was unexpected and that they could not take care of the new dogs. I replied asking when I could come meet them.”

Filmore traveled over 3 hours to meet Wrangler.

“There’s just something innate when you meet your dog. You just know. It was the connection. He felt like family the moment I saw him,” he said of meeting the pup for the first time.

Obviously, the puppy made the return trip home with Filmore, after which the dog quickly received the name Wrangler.

“Wrangler got his name because I’ve owned three Jeep Wranglers since I turned 16. I sold my last one to use the money to invest in my music career. Owning a Jeep Wrangler is not just a lifestyle — it is a way of life. It’s inspired the music I’ve released and the way I’ve lived,” the dog dad said.

Now, he and Wrangler are inseparable. The pup comes to the studio with Filmore and will come on the road with his owner when the singer goes on tour.

“We will be seeing every state across the country. He is going to be the best bus dog y’all have ever seen,” Filmore said of his future plans with Wrangler.

Until the big road trip starts, Wrangler is spending time playing with his sister Nala, a 4-year-old West Highland Terrier, and teething.

“Maybe I’m just lucky, but this puppy is perfect,” Filmore added.

Of course, like many modern day celeb pets, Wrangler already has his own Instagram.