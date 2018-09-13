Only in Australia: Two Wild Fighting Snakes Fall Through Ceiling Into Family's Bedroom

Sometimes snakes need a spot to sort out their differences, and sometimes that spot is your family’s spare bedroom.

According to USA Today, a pair of male coastal carpet pythons in the middle of a brawl fell through the ceiling duct of a Brisbane, Australia, home and into a bedroom.

The change of scenery didn’t stop the snakes from fighting. When staff from Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast arrived at the home to do their job, the two snakes were still entangled in battle.

Lana Field, the snake catcher tasked with separating the pair, filmed her encounter with the reptiles. Based on Field’s experience, the two 5-ft.-long snakes are small for their species.

The reason for the physical altercation? A lady snake, of course. After coastal carpet pythons catch a whiff of a nearby female, they will duke it out with any other male also trying to track down the same girl.

According to Field, the snakes will fight, sometimes for hours, until one gets tired or injured.

This particular fight was never finished, since Field eventually safely separated the raging reptiles and released them in the wild, away from the home.