Before Bears Were Mistaken for Dogs, There Was a Man Who Sold Ferrets on Steroids as Poodles

Plenty of animal mistaken identity stories have been popping up recently. Dog owners finding our their pooches are foxes or even bears, but before this rash of canine confusion there was a, perhaps, more bizarre story.

According to GeoBeat News, a man in Argentina was giving ferrets steroids at birth, to make the animals larger, so he could sell them as toy poodles.

Originally thought to be a urban legend, the story was confirmed when a man was caught selling these oversized ferrets, also knows as “Brazilian rats,” as toy poodles at a market, charging $150 for each pet, reports the Latin Times in a 2013 article.

Along with giving steroids to the ferrets the seller reportedly also styled the animals’ fur to look more like the curly coat you would find on a poodle.

According to Huffington Post, this weasel ruse was uncovered when one of the buyers took their new “poodle” to the veterinarian. The vet revealed to the owner that the dog was actually a large ferret.