This Best-Selling Diffuser Helps Stop Your Cat from Scratching, Spraying, and Hiding
Pets all have their own unique personalities, and that includes some who are more sensitive than others. When it comes to cats who are more on the anxious side, some common traits that occur are problem scratching, spraying, and even hiding. While it's usually a result of cats being in a challenging situation, that doesn't mean there aren't any simple solutions to help. The Feliway Calming Diffuser Kit is a vet-recommended and affordable solution for cats to de-stress and adjust to uncomfortable situations.
For under $25, this kit works to help soothe the symptoms of agitation and anxiety. Users don't report smelling anything that's exerted from the diffuser themselves, but say it's clear that their cats sense something. The diffusing kit covers up to 700 square feet, so your cat can roam freely while still benefiting from the calming effects.
It works by diffusing a formula that replicates cat facial pheromone — a pheromone cats use to mark certain places and things. The drug-free blend allows cats to feel more comfortable in their current environment. Some cat owners can see results in as early as seven days, but since every feline is different, there's no guarantee as to when the formula takes effect.
For the best results, the diffusing kit should be plugged in whichever room your cat spends the most time in. It's also important to note that it's best to avoid plugging it around anything that could block it, such as furniture, curtains, and if it's placed behind doors. You can expect it to last around four weeks, and a vial refill is included in the packaging, along with the diffuser itself. The brand recommends that the diffuser be replaced every six months.
One customer explained how during one month of use, their cat didn't display symptoms of nervousness or anxiety. "My cat has been skittish since we adopted him three years ago from a shelter. While he has warmed up to us quite a bit, small and unexpected movements will startle him that cause him to jump up so quickly, I'm scared he may injure himself. I used this for 30 days. When it was empty about a week ago, I decided on waiting before buying a refill. Within two days of no longer using it, he started being skittish and easily startled again. During the whole month, I did have this product plugged in, I don't recall one time that he was startled the way he normally would before I used it," they wrote.
"I plugged this in last night and one hour later, my kitty was more relaxed and she sat on my lap, stopped swishing her tail (a clear sign of agitation/anxiety), and she just went back to her sweet old self," said another reviewer.
