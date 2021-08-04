This Best-Selling Diffuser Helps Stop Your Cat from Scratching, Spraying, and Hiding 

One customer explained how during one month of use, their cat didn't display symptoms of nervousness or anxiety. "My cat has been skittish since we adopted him three years ago from a shelter. While he has warmed up to us quite a bit, small and unexpected movements will startle him that cause him to jump up so quickly, I'm scared he may injure himself. I used this for 30 days. When it was empty about a week ago, I decided on waiting before buying a refill. Within two days of no longer using it, he started being skittish and easily startled again. During the whole month, I did have this product plugged in, I don't recall one time that he was startled the way he normally would before I used it," they wrote.