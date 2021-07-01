Pet Owners Say Their Dogs Can't 'Shred or Chew Apart' This Heavy-Duty Chew Toy
Most dogs will agree that playtime is arguably the most important time of the day. But when your pup is an aggressive chewer, finding a toy that can withstand their relentless tugs and chomps isn't an easy feat. Thankfully, there are products like the Feeko Dog Chew Toy that can help. In fact, this rubber chew toy is so strong, hundreds of pet owners are calling it ″indestructible.″
The secret lies in its high-density rubber material, which makes the bone-shaped toy incredibly durable, flexible, and tear-resistant, even during intense games of doggy tug-of-war. Its tough construction not only makes playtime more exciting, but also helps your pup release any pent-up energy and reinforces healthy chewing habits over time. Many shoppers noted it also acts as an effective training tool and a more enjoyable way to clean teeth. Plus, its 15-inch length and textured, dual-handle design gives medium and large dogs ample chewing room.
Buy It! Feeko Dog Chew Toy, $13.59 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
"This toy is heavy-duty… and heavy," one Amazon shopper wrote. "It is solid! There is nothing flimsy about it. I have a Cane Corso, a Rottweiler, and a Jack Russell. They tear apart every toy I give them or chew it too quickly. This one, they chew and play with and it barely has a mark on it (even after a month of playtime). Finally, a toy I didn't waste money on."
It even holds up against dogs known to "demolish any chew toy within minutes," as one reviewer described, and outperforms similar chew toys in terms of strength. "I have a super chewer," another pet owner shared. "This adorable Pit Bull can shred or chew apart just about any 'durable' toy put in front of her... except this one! Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner! It's large, strong, durable, pleasantly textured to keep her interested, and solid. Plus the design is perfect for her to play with solo, with human companions, or with other dogs (if she will share)."
One reviewer noted the chew toy helped improve their dogs' oral health with continued use. "My boys who generally 'kill' every toy within five minutes or less have had this toy for over two weeks and haven't even put a tooth mark in it yet," they explained. "The only thing I've noticed is that their teeth have gotten whiter."
