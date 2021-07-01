Pet Owners Say Their Dogs Can't 'Shred or Chew Apart' This Heavy-Duty Chew Toy 

It even holds up against dogs known to "demolish any chew toy within minutes," as one reviewer described, and outperforms similar chew toys in terms of strength. "I have a super chewer," another pet owner shared. "This adorable Pit Bull can shred or chew apart just about any 'durable' toy put in front of her... except this one! Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner! It's large, strong, durable, pleasantly textured to keep her interested, and solid. Plus the design is perfect for her to play with solo, with human companions, or with other dogs (if she will share)."