FedEx Driver Hand-Delivers Lost Dog to Home: 'He Is Certainly Our Family’s Hero'

Signed, sealed, delivered — this wayfaring pup is happy to be home!

Lisa Menzies of Castle Pines, Colorado, was out of town when her 3-year-old golden retriever decided to step out of the house. Named Catcher, the dog was able to slip into the outside world when a breeze blew open the front door.

“We were getting some repairs done on the house,” Menzies told KDVR. “Our contractor left to go to lunch and shut the front door, and the wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped.”

She added: “She could have wandered out to a busy road and you hate to think what’s going to happen then.”

The home’s doorbell camera footage shows the curious dog wandering down toward the front lawn. Luckily, a Good Samaritan came to the rescue and found Catcher before trouble reached the loose pet.

Menzies said she got an alert from a FedEx driver: “He just said, ‘I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m going to take her’ and then he put her in the house with such care.”

The camera also captured the moment the driver dropped off the cuddly special delivery. Footage shows the dog lover carrying Catcher to the front door that was left ajar. To Menzies, the act of kindness was straight out of a movie.

“Seeing him carry her into the house like that … in my head, I was thinking of the theme song from the Titanic,” she told KDVR. “He was taking such care and love with her that it was really amusing.”

With Catcher safe and sound — and monitored to make sure another outside-world adventure isn’t in store — Menzies has nothing but appreciation for the FedEx employee, whose name she doesn’t know.

“He interrupted his day and his package delivery schedule to pick her up and hand-carry her into our home and lock the door behind him. I don’t want to think about where else she could have ended up.”

She added: “He is certainly our family’s hero.”