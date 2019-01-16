FDA Expands Recall on Dog Food for Potentially Toxic Levels of Vitamin D

An issue that was affecting numerous dog food brands in 2018 has expanded in the new year.

The Food and Drug Administration’s recall of dry dog foods for potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D now affects 9 different brands and more than 12 different types of food, reports FOX 8.

The FDA first issued the recall in early December after the federal agency received complaints about canines experiencing vitamin D toxicity after eating certain dry dog foods.

“Testing found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D,” the FDA wrote on its website about how the agency addressed the complaints. “Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.”

The symptoms of vitamin D toxicity in dogs include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss,” according to the FDA.

If your dog is showing these symptoms, they should be taken to the vet right away. If you are feeding your dog any of the foods listed below, you should discontinue feeding your dog the recalled product immediately and monitor your pet for signs of vitamin D toxicity.

Currently this recall is only affecting dog food, but the FDA notes that this is a developing situation. This recall could continue to expand and affect more pet food brands.

The FDA has recalled the following pet foods for potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D:

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food UPC 0-70155-14297-9 – 12.75 lb. bag TC3 29 October 2018 TA1 30 October 2018 TA2 30 October 2018 TC1 30 October 2018 TC2 30 October 2018 TC3 30 October 2018 Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

