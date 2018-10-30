28-lb. Cat Named Doughnut Looks Like He Ate a Baker's Dozen Before Being Adopted

Doughnut the big boy now has a big future.

The extra-large tabby recently ended up at the Jacksonville Humane Society in need of a home. In an effort to find the kitty his forever family, the shelter posted several pictures of Doughnut on Facebook.

“Meet Doughnut the biggest boii ever. Big D is 28 lbs and very … thick. He needs a home with an owner who is willing to keep him on his strict diet. We know the extra pounds make him cute but it’s not healthy. His new family will need to work with a vet to get him to the right weight at the right pace. Think you’re the one?” shelter staff wrote along with shots of the feline showing off his girth.

Courtesy Jacksonville Humane Society

Turns out, there were plenty of pet owners out there who thought they might know a home for Doughnut: The Facebook post was shared more than 2,000 times.

Courtesy Jacksonville Humane Society

While there is physically enough of Doughnut to go around, the shelter decided on one home as the perfect place for the cat to get healthy and find love.

Courtesy Jacksonville Humane Society

Doughnut, who has been renamed Ziggy, has been in his new home for a few days and is fitting in quite well. His is getting along with his kitty sibling and is even jumping up on chairs in an effort to sop up as much attention as possible (good workout, too!).

If you live in the Jacksonville, Florida, area and are looking for your own future feline friend, visit the Jacksonville Humane Society’s website to meet the cats currently up for adoption.