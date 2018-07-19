Farrah Abraham's Dog Dies Days After She Is Charged for June Hotel Arrest

It have been an eventful week for Farrah Abraham.

On July 16, the Teen Mom OG alumna was charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer as a result of her June arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Days later, on July 19, Abraham posted on Instagram that her beloved dog Blue died the night before.

“We lost a best friend, a little brother to my daughter & most adorable Pomeranian BLUE, I remember like yesterday bringing him home to Sophia from Florida and having Blue in our lives for 5 years now brought such a sense of love, support, relief, joy, fun & so much more I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life. As a single mom this little guy has been my right hand man through everything,” Abraham, 27, posted on the social media site along with a video of her and her daughter Sophia crying over the canine’s lifeless body.

WARNING: The below video contains footage some may find upsetting

In the post, Abraham explained that she and her daughter put the dog out to go to the bathroom on Wednesday night and he suddenly went limp. Worried his blood sugar got too low, the pair tried feeding the dog and giving him water.

“I feel his heart beating and we’re giving him love but as his body goes limper we call the Emergency vet and rush to the Emergency hospital and no heart beat found … were incredibly blessed to of [sic] had one of the cutest most best friends in the world with Blue he’s is [sic] a little star,” Abraham wrote in the post.

Now that Blue has crossed the rainbow bridge, Abraham, according to Instagram, plans to have the dog stuffed and placed on her shelf so she and Sophia can always remember their best friend.

While the goodbye was difficult for both Abraham and her daughter, Abraham wrote that she is proud of her daughter for giving the Pomeranian so much love and for sticking by the dog’s side to say goodbye.