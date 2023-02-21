Conn. Farmer Finds TikTok Fame Collecting Tiny Fashionable Hats for His Quail 'Best Friends'

A bird-obsessed farmer is helping his "best friends" — a quartet of exotic quails — get famous by posting TikToks of the birds dressed in tiny hats.

Bernard Henry, 28, has 52 themed bonnets for his Mearns quails. The birds are named Finn, Quinn, Jake, and Daisy.

Henry started raising birds when he was 17 and has 150 feathered friends, including peacocks, chickens, ducks, and button quails, roaming around his Connecticut farm.

The Mearns quails have separate lodgings from the rest of the farm's birds. Finn, Quinn, Jake, and Daisy stay close to Henry, residing in their own room in the farmer's house.

Henry loves spending time with his winged roommates and found that Finn and Daisy liked donning cute hats during their play dates. The farmer started collecting tiny fashionable caps for the pair and now posts TikToks of the quails modeling the dozens of hats in their collection.

Henry, a flower and egg farmer from New Milford, Connecticut, and his quails now have over 901,000 followers on TikTok ( @fathenfarms).

"They love attention, they are like golden retrievers," Henry told SWNS about bird models Finn and Daisy, adding that all of his quails "are my best friends.

The farmer said he spends about two hours a day with his quails and loves giving the pets chopped fruit, sunflower seeds, and new hats.

The farmer makes sure to give attention to all his other birds, who roam freely on the farm and get health checks once a week.

"I love it," Henry said of his life as a bird-adoring farmer.