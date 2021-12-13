Fans React to Charlotte's New Dog in And Just Like That: 'We Want Elizabeth Taylor'
Charlotte York Goldenblatt's Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named Elizabeth Taylor, was previously introduced in a 2004 episode of Sex and the City
Sex and the City fans are mourning the loss of Charlotte York Goldenblatt's beloved canine companion, Elizabeth Taylor.
Last week, the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That, premiered its first two episodes on HBO Max and revealed that Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis) is no longer the owner of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named after the late iconic actress.
Instead, Charlotte and her family are pet parents to a bulldog named Richard Burton — which is a clear nod to the group's former pet, as actor Richard Burton and actress Taylor starred in numerous films together and married and divorced twice.
Elizabeth Taylor, the dog, was previously introduced to fans on the original Sex and the City series in episode 16 of the show's sixth season.
The episode, which is titled "Out of the Frying Pan," aired on Jan 25, 2004.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: And Just Like That... Showrunner Teases 'Many Obstacles' Ahead for Carrie Bradshaw After Shocking Death
Fans reacted to Charlotte's new pet on social media and wondered what happened to Elizabeth Taylor.
"No one needs bitsy von muffling we want Elizabeth taylor the dog that never died. #AndJustLikeThat," one fan tweeted.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Other fans, meanwhile, said that they appreciated the name of Charlotte's new pet and its ties to her previous pup.
"I love that #Charlotte's current dog is named #RichardBurton," one fan wrote, adding the hashtag, "#MrElizabethTaylor."
Added another: "So is no one going to mention how perfectly brilliant @AndJustLikeThat was for naming Charlotte's dog Richard Burton? I caught on immediately and it was my favorite detail."