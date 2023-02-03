Fancy Feast Creates 'Cuddle Collection' for People Spending Valentine's Day with Their Cats

Fancy Feast is celebrating those whose ideal Valentine's Day is curling up with a cat at home.

The pet food brand recently surveyed cat owners and found that 1 in 5 cat parents prefer to spend Valentine's Day with their felines over their significant others.

Fancy Feast has created the limited edition Cuddle Collection to support those who enjoy time with their cat. The products are designed to "celebrate the special bond between cats and their owners and give cat lovers a way to show their cats just how much they mean to them this Valentine's Day," the brand shared in a release obtained by PEOPLE.

This makes the Cuddle Collection, available now at FancyFeast.com/cuddle, an ideal Valentine's Day gift for the feline fanatics in your life.

The collection includes an oversized, embroidered cat-ear sweater that encourages felines cuddles with its extra-soft material. The Cuddle Collection also has "embroidered socks to keep your feet warm, heart-shaped cat toys for the perfect play date, and an insulated wine glass to toast to your love," Fancy Feast said.

Not all the treats in the Cuddle Collection are meant for humans. The limited-time offering also includes a carefully curated assortment of Fancy Feast food products and golden serving ware sized for a feline. Cat owners can use these products to include their pets in any Valentine's Day feasts.

The Cuddle Collection by Fancy Feast is available for $62.14 — while supplies last — at www.FancyFeast.com/cuddle.