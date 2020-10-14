Fancy Feast Launches Festive Advent Calendar for Felines Filled with Cans of Cat Food

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The calendar features 24 cans of Fancy Feast's bestselling recipes for your cat to enjoy this holiday season

Turn the holiday season into a time of fine dining for your feline.

Fancy Feast recently launched their first advent calendar for cats so your pet can join in on the "season of Feastivities." According to a release from Fancy Feast, the advent calendar will be packed with cans of their popular cat food.

"Now available through online retailers, the new advent calendar features 24 of our bestselling recipes including favorites like Grilled Salmon, Turkey & Giblets Feast, Chicken Savory Centers, and more. With a different festive entrée flavor for each day, there is something for every cat's taste that will make your cat feel like part of the Feastivities too," the release reads.

The Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, ranging in price from $19.99 to $22.99, is currently available through Chewy, PetSmart, and Kroger, with more retailers coming soon.

"We're so excited to offer the Fancy Feast Advent calendar to continue the tradition of involving cats in the holidays. If you've got a special cat or cat lover on your list, we've got you covered," Sean Loughran, a marketing associate at Fancy Feast, shared.

Along with making life more festive for felines, Fancy Feast is also working to protect all pets. The cat food brand also created an ornament for the holiday season, featuring a kitty-inspired design. Next month, the ornament will be available on Feastivities.com for a suggested $3 donation, with all proceeds from ornament sales going to RedRover through the Purple Leash Project.