Famous Shiba Inu That Inspired 'Doge' Meme Diagnosed with Leukemia and Liver Disease

Kabosu, the 17-year-old renowned internet sensation that spawned the "doge" meme and dogecoin, has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease.

The pup's owner, Atsuko Sato, posted an update video on her health to her Instagram, showing shots of Kabosu laying on the floor of their home, eating and drinking while wrapped in blankets and slightly limping as she walks across their living room. Sato ended the video with a shot of her resting with Kabosu and her cat.

In her caption, she wrote, "Kabosu's disease names are acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia. Right now, the liver level is very bad and jaundice appears."

She added that there is hope for recovery, saying, "antibiotics will definitely improve [her health]" and that Kabosu "has an appetite" again and "can also drink water."

In a post the day before, Sato noted that she was taking Kabosu to the hospital for a check up because she had stopped drinking and eating on Christmas Eve.

"To all of you who are worried, Thank you very much😊," she said.

Thousands of comments flooded the post wishing the Shiba Inu well. One commenter said, "I wish the family strength and a pain free process for Kabosu. We love you Doge. You defined an entire era and generation on the internet. Good luck!" Another said: "Kabosu the world is rooting for you."

In 2010, Sato posted an image of Kabosu laying on her stomach with her paws crossed while seemingly shooting the camera a knowing look. The image spread like wildfire on several internet websites like Reddit and Tumblr, along with text of what they imagined the dog's inner monologue would be.

A few years later in 2013, the meme inspired the creation of the cryptocurrency called Dogecoin. Kabosu's viral image became the cryptocurrency's representative image, and it is considered the first "meme coin" of cryptocurrency, per CNN.

Sato said she is still stunned by the far-reaching impact of Kabosu's picture, writing on Instagram last year: "Never in a million years would I have imagined the impact that my photoshoot of Kabosu would have on the internet."

"It's a moment that's evolved and taken on a life of its own over the last decade," she added, "being shared millions of times and creating an entire community around the Doge meme