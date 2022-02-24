Family Shares Warning After Beloved Labrador Dies of Suffocation from Chip Bag

"I was more concerned about him choking on a dog treat or a rawhide, but not in a million years did I think a chip bag," said owner Holly Best

A Florida family was left heartbroken after their "sweet" Labrador died from being suffocated by a chip bag on New Year's Eve.

"I was more concerned about him choking on a dog treat or a rawhide, but not in a million years did I think a chip bag," owner Holly Best told WTAE-TV.

The family's puppy Scout was suffocated by an open chip bag in the middle of the night. According to Best, the container created a "vacuum seal" around his neck, which became tighter as the dog breathed.

"He was laying on the ground motionless," Holly's husband, Brian Best, said of finding the dog in the morning. "He's stuck in a potato chip bag."

He admitted he never thought twice about leaving out a bag of potato chips, while his wife struggled to understand how the incident happened inside their home.

"When he came into the room, he was in a full-fledged panic attack and at first he told me Scout died, and I'm thinking, 'How? He's in the house,'" Holly recalled.

She added, "I was in disbelief. I still am in disbelief that it happened. We thought we did everything right."

The couple's 12-year-old son, Tyson, was left "speechless," while their daughter, Ceci, 14, called the loss "heartbreaking."

After the incident, the family searched for answers and discovered the Prevent Pet Suffocation website created by Bonnie Harlan, who lost her rescue dog, Blue, in a similar incident in 2011.

"Over and over again people say to me, 'I've never heard of this. I had no idea until it happened to their pet,'" Harlan told WTAE-TV.

Even veterinarians — including Harlan's — are not always aware of the dangers of chip bags.

"He said, 'You know, Bonnie, I could have warned you about 100 things and a chip bag wouldn't have been on the list.' He had never heard of it either," she explained.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has a warning about the risk of snack bags posted on its website. It cautions owners that pets can suffocate to death in under five minutes.

The Best family, who have since adopted a new dog, and Harlan share a common goal in bringing awareness to this issue. "Whether we save one dog or 100,000 dogs," Brian said.