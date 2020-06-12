One family went the extra mile to make sure they could give this adorable dog her "furever home"

Family Camps Out at Animal Shelter for 27 Hours to Adopt Dog with Heart-Shaped Patch of Fur

This dog wears her heart on her chest!

An adorable dog with a unique heart-shaped patch of fur, found her "furever home" thanks to a social media post!

Last week, Oklahoma’s Broken Arrow Animal Shelter shared an image of the distinctive-looking border collie on Facebook, which was shared over 27,000 times, according to Fox23 News.

After getting hundreds of responses about the dog, one family went the extra mile to make the lovable canine a part of their family.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 hours before the pooch was eligible for adoption, a family from Tulsa began waiting outside the shelter, Fox23 News reported.

According to the shelter’s website, after arriving, all stray animals have to be kept there for at least five days before they can be adopted. Additionally, adoptions are made on a first-come, first-served basis, which explains the family's eagerness to get to the shelter's parking lot as soon as possible.

The Oklahoma shelter shared the good news on Facebook the following day.

"This precious baby girl has touched the hearts of people around the U.S. and we are happy to announce that she has found her new furever home!!!" they wrote. "Thank you to everyone that has shared our post."

"So glad she has a new happy home," wrote one Facebook user, as another added, "I wish we could see more happy endings like this."

As for the dog’s new home, Kyle Johnson told Fox23 News that the dog, who he and his family plan to name Luna, is being given to his sister-in-law as a wedding present.