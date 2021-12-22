Family Reunited with Boston Terrier Stolen from Outside Holiday Lights Display

The dog was inside the family’s car when it was stolen during a holiday lights display in Caledonia, Wisconsin, on Friday, according to CBS’s Milwaukee affiliate

Christmas came early for the Sotos.

The Wisconsin family was reunited with their 10-month-old Boston Terrier, Bruno, on Tuesday, after the pup was taken from outside a holiday lights show, according to CBS's Milwaukee affiliate.

The Sotos received a phone call on Monday night to inform them that their beloved pup was at Kozi Park on the south side of Milwaukee. The family found the dog tied up at the park around 2 a.m. the next morning and are grateful to have him home.

Bruno went missing when the family's car was stolen outside a holiday lights display at Jellystone Park in Caledonia, Wisconsin, on Friday.

Jamie Soto, who offered a $4,000 reward for the return of the pet, explained to CBS58 that her son had gone to the vehicle to grab something and left the keys behind.

"All of a sudden we go outside, and we're walking and I'm like, 'Where's my car?' " shared Soto. "My dog is in the vehicle, with the car. I don't care about the car, I care about my dog."

Soto's 2014 green Land Rover was found on the south side of Milwaukee on Monday, but Bruno was nowhere in sight — until that fateful phone call brought him home.

The pet holds a particularly special place in Jamie's heart because of the animal's relationship with her son, who suffers from anxiety and usually sleeps next to the terrier.

"They were best friends," said Soto. "The night that it happened, he was up all night, he didn't go to sleep at all."