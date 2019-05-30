Family of 4 Bears Takes Over Kentucky Barbershop Owner's Car: 'Tell Me We Are Being Punked'

Be careful what you wish for.

One Kentucky man learned that the hard way after a family of bears commandeered his car while he was visiting the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“I was telling my friends, ‘I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear, you know? Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear,'” barbershop owner Chad Morris told local outlet 14 News.

But after returning to his parked car one day to discover not one, but four bears crawling around inside, he changed his mind. “And it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy?” he said. “And I was like nah, I’ll pass.”

“You can see where the bear too a chunk out of the seat,” Morris told the news station, pointing out a corner of the driver’s seat that ripped. “Of course my cup was right in the middle and that’s where they got a hold of the cup.” Luckily, the outside of Morris’ car wasn’t very visibly damaged.

“They took a chunk out of the driver seat, scratched up the football, chewed my coffee top on my shaker, but no scratches outside the car,” he said in a comment on Facebook about the encounter.

Morris’ wish to see a bear was granted, but he says he will be more careful from now on.

“I knew as soon as they got out and went down the hill, I put my windows up and they stayed up every time I parked,” he said.

“Is this real life.. tell me we are being punked 😳😳😳 🐻🐻🐻🐻 3 bear cubs in my car and the momma just lurking!! #Gatlinburg #Tennessee,” Morris posted on Facebook, along with photos of the bear family.

The Facebook post, which was uploaded last Thursday, has garnered plenty of attention. The post now has more than 600 reactions and more than 200 comments.

It inspired others who either live in or have visited Tennessee to share stories of their own bear sightings.

“We had one walk right up on us during a family picture shot 2 weeks ago. It’s getting out of control!” one user commented.

The Gatlinburg, Tennessee, community is part of the Great Smoky Mountains, so bears aren’t necessarily an uncommon sight. There are even websites outlining the best places to spot them.

The town’s website even has a “Bear Facts” section, and encourages people to practice caution when it comes to the furry animals. Even though they are cute, they can still be dangerous.

Some tips for seeing a bear include “slowly back away from the bear,” “bring children and pets indoors,” and “make sure the bear is aware of your presence by yelling and making noises to frighten the bear and encourage it to leave.”