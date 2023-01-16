After Jealous Streak, Family Dog Helps as 'Nanny' to Newborn Twins

Chocolate Lab Lucy has gained fame on TikTok for her awesome ability to help her family's newborn babies

By Kate Hogan
Published on January 16, 2023 11:40 AM
Lucy with twins Lily and Lennon. Photo: Courtesy

Chocolate Lab mix Lucy relished her role as only "child" — until Joshua and Kelly Rheaume's twin daughters Lily and Lennon arrived on Nov. 11, 2022.

"She was hardcore jealous when we brought them home," says Joshua, 32, of Capreol, Ontario, Canada. "But in three or four days, we realized she liked helping. The moment we knew Lucy was okay with the girls was the best moment for us."

Joshua shared sweet videos of 6-year-old Lucy fetching diapers and snuggling the babies on TikTok (@uhohtwins), gaining millions of likes overnight.

Lucy brings one of the twins a stuffed animal. Courtesy

"When we saw that helping [the babies] helped Lucy, I felt like I was reaching out to dog owners to show it's important to include their pets," says Joshua.

Lucy has always been an integral part of the family's life: adopted by the Rheaumes when she was just 6 months old, she was the flower girl at their wedding and "if she can't be included somewhere, we don't go," says Joshua.

And now, she's the center of the babies' world, too.

"I'm lucky to get a smile from the girls," says Joshua, "but I've taken a couple of cute photos where it looks like they're petting Lucy. "They're still too young to interact, but they love to look at her."

