Family Dog Dies After Illegal Fireworks Sparked Fire That Destroyed Long Island Home

The Suffolk County Police Department is conducting an investigation, although no arrests have been made

A Long Island family lost their home and dog on the Fourth of July as a result of illegal fireworks.

A total of eight people — two families who were related — had their home destroyed after the fireworks sparked a tree and engulfed the rental in flames, witnesses told ABC 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The fireworks started, the whole house ended up on fire," Edwin Cajamarca told the outlet, adding that half of their family had been away at a carnival when the incident occurred.

Christopher Cajamarca became aware of the fire when he felt heat as he was sleeping and alerted the remaining family members so they could all make it to safety.

"[Christopher] ran and got his parents. And thank God they were able to get out of the house," neighbor Tashana Small told ABC 7.

One of the families, however, lost their dog named Shayla, whom they've had since the children were young.

Small created a GoFundMe page for the families. "The uncle and his family that lives upstairs were out at a carnival, but unfortunately, their childhood dog could not be saved," she wrote in the description.

In a Facebook post, she shared photos of the incident, writing, "When you're out here lighting illegal fireworks and being irresponsible, this can be the outcome. A whole two families lost their home and their childhood dog—Christopher Joseph's childhood friend since four years old. To see them experiencing this right before my eyes, directly across the street from my house, is indescribable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everything was ruined, everything was burned, nothing was saved, not even a pair of socks or anything," Edwin told News 12 of the devastation left to his family's home.