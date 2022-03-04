These Stylish Pet Products Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for 20% Off

My bigger dog, Maverick, weighs 60 pounds and usually drags me along on walks, and leaves my hands sore. The Magic Link leash allows me to increase the width of the handle to secure around my waist so I have way more control and can use my free hands to hold my other dog Mylah's leash and pick up any poop. The matching waste bag holder has a silicone strap that securely loops around the leash so I always have easy access to an eco-friendly poop bag when I need one. The dispenser also came with three rolls of bags making it even more worth the money.