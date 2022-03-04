These Stylish Pet Products Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for 20% Off
Whether you're bringing home a new pet or looking to upgrade your existing pet products, Fable Pets is a luxury brand you don't want to sleep on. After receiving a leash and waste bag holder to test out on my two rescue dogs, I can confidently say that the brand's products truly are better than anything I've purchased from local pet stores.
The luxury products are super stylish and made with durable materials like industrial-strength brushed cord and aluminum hardware that feels like they're made to last. Fable Pets rarely has sales, but we've secured an exclusive discount code to give PEOPLE readers 20 percent off. Use code FablePeople20 at checkout to take advantage of the deal, but hurry, it's only available until April 4.
As someone with two dogs who have leash aggression and love to pull, it's nearly impossible to walk both dogs at once on my own. I've tried numerous options like harnesses, gentle leaders, and a double leash extender, and while they might help prevent pulling, it doesn't make walking two dogs any easier. When I was offered the Magic Link hands-free dog leash and matching waste bag holder, I was instantly drawn in by the sleek and stylish designs.
What made me even more excited is the fact that the leash can be used in a variety of ways to accommodate any type of dog. The 3-in-1 design can be worn as a belt, cross-body, or a wrist strap and for the dog, it can be used as a slip-on collar for training or a regular leash with the appropriate harness or collar.
My bigger dog, Maverick, weighs 60 pounds and usually drags me along on walks, and leaves my hands sore. The Magic Link leash allows me to increase the width of the handle to secure around my waist so I have way more control and can use my free hands to hold my other dog Mylah's leash and pick up any poop. The matching waste bag holder has a silicone strap that securely loops around the leash so I always have easy access to an eco-friendly poop bag when I need one. The dispenser also came with three rolls of bags making it even more worth the money.
Traditional cloth leashes and dog waste bag dispensers might have a lower price tag, but they tend to fray and rip over time. The durable construction of Fable Pets products makes them worth every penny, especially when they're on sale. Don't forget to enter code FablePeople20 at checkout to get 20 percent off the leash and waste bag holder. These don't go on sale very often, so now's your chance to get them on a budget.
