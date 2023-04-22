Extremely Emaciated Great Dane Puppy Makes Remarkable Recovery at Arizona Shelter

Lucky was found near a dumpster in Phoenix in February weighing only 20 pounds and has almost tripled his weight in just two months of supervised care

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 22, 2023 12:22 AM
EXTREMELY EMACIATED GREAT DANE PUPPY RECOVERS AT ARIZONA HUMANE SOCIETY
Photo: Arizona Humane Society

A Great Dane mix puppy may have had a "lean" start to life, but has recovered in a remarkably short amount of time, and is now ready to find his forever home.

The 7-month-old pup, dubbed "Lucky," was found by a good Samaritan near a Phoenix dumpster in February and taken to a local veterinary clinic, according to a press release from the Arizona Humane Society.

EXTREMELY EMACIATED GREAT DANE PUPPY RECOVERS AT ARIZONA HUMANE SOCIETY
Arizona Humane Society

Technicians from the Arizona Humane Society transported the puppy to the shelter's trauma hospital, where veterinarians determined Lucky was dehydrated, extremely emaciated, and suffering from abrasions and sores.

According to his medical evaluation, Lucky was diagnosed with a body score condition of 1 out of 9 (1 is the worst possible score), and he was barely able to support his own body, the release states.

EXTREMELY EMACIATED GREAT DANE PUPPY RECOVERS AT ARIZONA HUMANE SOCIETY
Arizona Humane Society

Almost two months later, Lucky has almost tripled his weight after being treated for his dehydration and injuries while also being placed on a feeding plan.

Once his health was stabilized, he was placed in a foster home, where he continued to gain weight and strength.

According to the shelter, the healthy puppy is now ready to be adopted into his forever home, and prospective adoptees are encouraged to visit online for more information as well as a list of other pets seeking loving homes.

