Exhausted Dog Rescued from Mountain After Reaching the Top and Refusing to Leave

"The [dog] remained cool, calm, and positively regal throughout [the rescue]!" the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said on its website

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
The dog being rescued by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team. See SWNS story SWLNrescue. A mountain rescue team saved an unlikely casualty at the weekend - a tired dog which refused to walk back down England's highest peak. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday (May 13) after a pooch was 'injured and exhausted' and was refusing to move. Mountain rescue team members started to climb towards Esk Hause in the Lake District and the dog's owners were encouraged to descend towards them. The KMRT then met the dog and its owners at Grains Gill and the large dog was carried down the 3209 ft (978m) mountain on a stretcher.
Photo: KeswickMountainRescueTeam/SWNS

A dog that climbed up England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike, with his owners was rescued after refusing to climb back down the peak.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team shared that its rescuers received a call on Saturday about a dog that was "injured and exhausted" and "refusing to move."

The pup named Rocky, an Akita dog, reportedly climbed up the mountain with his owners on Saturday but refused to walk far when the group attempted to descend toward Langdale.

Thirteen volunteers from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to the furry rescue request and located the dog on the Langdale side of Scafell Pike after climbing up the mountain to help Rocky's party.

Rescuers found Rocky dog-tired and with an injury to one of his paws, per The Guardian. The team secured the dog in a warm sleeping bag-like carrier and placed the entire package on a stretcher. The volunteers maneuvered the stretcher safely down the mountain to Seathwaite Farm in Keswick while Rocky enjoyed the free ride.

"Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty," the rescue team said on their website. "The [dog] remained cool, calm, and positively regal throughout!"

The whole rescue took about four hours and 18 minutes.

Photos from the canine's rescue show the brown dog politely sitting in his carrier bag as Keswick Mountain Rescue Team members carry the pet across the scenic landscape of Scafell Pike.

Scafell Pike is over 3,000 feet high and located in England's Lake District. The mountain has several hiking paths, according to the Scafell Pike Guidebook.

Two years ago, a Saint Bernard dog named Daisy was also rescued from Scafell Pike after collapsing during her descent.

"Displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move, Daisy's owners were able to keep her well hydrated and fed until team members were able to get on the scene with a stretcher to help get them moving again," the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team wrote in a statement on social media about the rescue.

That effort went on for almost 5 hours and required the help of 16 individuals.

