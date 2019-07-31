This Is Puppy Love: Watch Milo Ventimiglia Gush Over His New, Adorable Canine Costar

Milo Ventimiglia is back to make you heart swell, an he brought furry reinforcements.

The This is Us actor, 42, is starring in the upcoming 20th Century Fox film The Art of Racing in Rain — a heartfelt story based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Garth Stein.

In the movie, Ventimiglia plays Denny Swift, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, who happens upon a perfect puppy named Enzo. Denny and Enzo quickly become best friends, helping each other down the curving road of life and teaching each other about what matters most.

Enzo, voiced by Kevin Costner, shows amazing insight into the human condition through out the film. Ventimiglia thinks this intuitive trait isn’t exclusive to film canines alone.

Image zoom Courtesy 20th Century Fox

PEOPLE has a exclusive sneak peek of The Art of Racing in the Rain. In the clip above, get a look at the film and hear Ventimiglia gush about the special love and support all furry friends provide.

Image zoom Courtesy 20th Century Fox

The Art of Racing in the Rain premieres in theaters nationwide on August 9.