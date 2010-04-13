Exclusive: Heidi and Spencer Pratt Welcome Fourth Dog

The reality stars are already proud owners of four other pups

What better way to show your patriotism than with a puppy? That’s exactly what Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt did on Thursday, purchasing a pooch after a visit to California’s Camp Pendleton.

“We bought our new puppy at a pet store near the base to commemorate the best day of our lives [spent] with the American heroes that are the men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps,” the couple tells PEOPLE. The dog is named Sgt. Maj. Kasal, in honor of Bradley Kasal, a “courageous, dedicated” Iraq war hero they met during their visit.

