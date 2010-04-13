Exclusive: Heidi and Spencer Pratt Welcome Fourth Dog
The reality stars are already proud owners of four other pups
What better way to show your patriotism than with a puppy? That’s exactly what Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt did on Thursday, purchasing a pooch after a visit to California’s Camp Pendleton.
“We bought our new puppy at a pet store near the base to commemorate the best day of our lives [spent] with the American heroes that are the men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps,” the couple tells PEOPLE. The dog is named Sgt. Maj. Kasal, in honor of Bradley Kasal, a “courageous, dedicated” Iraq war hero they met during their visit.
Already parents to pups Dolly, Inky the Ninja and Rainbow, the Pratts say their life is now "complete with our four babies," and that purchasing Sgt. Maj. Kasal "was a great way to end one of the best days of our lives." Best wishes to the new little one!
