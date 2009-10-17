EXCLUSIVE! At Home with Cesar Millan

Despite his love of animals, Millan maintains that his most important relationship is the one with his wife of 15 years. He’s also remained loyal to his humble roots. “I’ve learned to enjoy my car, my house, having a credit card. But I value simple things,” he shares. “My goal is the same: To teach people what I know.”

