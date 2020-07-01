Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Herd of Rare Horses

The Kardashian West family is embracing cowboy life while visiting their Wyoming ranch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Meet North’s Freesian [sic] horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch," Kardashian West wrote in her post alongside two photos — one of 7-year-old North with the massive animal and one close-up shot of the horse.

Friesians can cost anywhere between $7,000 and $600,000, depending on their age, type, bloodline, and training, the website U.S. Friesian Referral reports. The average cost of other horses in the U.S. is much lower — around $3,000, according to a study from the University of Maine.

The breed of horses, which originated in the Netherlands, are so expensive because they were not found in the U.S. until relatively recently. They were introduced to North America when Dutch colonizers arrived on the continent but ceased to exist by the late 17th century, according to the U.S. Equestrian Foundation.

They were re-introduced to the U.S. in the latter half of the 20th century but the numbers remained low — in 1970, there were only 5 Friesians in the country. By 2002, that number got up to around 2,000.

Kardashian West, however, has faced backlash for sharing photos of the horses at a time when many Americans are struggling financially and the unemployment rate has reached nearly 16 percent as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The money you paid to buy one of these horses could have fed one or two families of four for a whole year," one Twitter user replied to the reality star. "50+ people could have eaten. But yay you have 13 extra horses."