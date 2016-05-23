Everybody Is Celebrating World Turtle Day — and Here's Why You Should, Too

Today is World Turtle Day, one of the more important made-up holidays in recent memory.

The truth is, every day should be World Turtle Day. But since we only have today, we’re going to cram in a ton of turtle celebration into one single post. (You should do your part, too, and tell a turtle you love him/her.)

Pisses me off so much when #nationalturtleday falls on a Monday and I can’t stay home and celebrate with my family — Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) May 23, 2016

The stakes are pretty high: All seven species of sea turtles, which have been around for over 100 million years, are classified as endangered, due to our changing climate and harmful commercial fishing practices.

Here are 8 reasons why turtles are perfect … and we should protect them.

1. They’re goofballs, through and though.

In honor of #nationalturtleday here’s my favorite, the Mary River turtle, which is a little freak pic.twitter.com/a9r35fDx9W — melissa cronin (@melissa_cronin) May 23, 2016

2. They look like actual works of art.

happy world turtle day!! stay swimming with turtles + lets keep oceans clean so this lil guy survives thx pic.twitter.com/OItTl5jqfK — aneli’i☮ (@anelisseee) May 23, 2016

3. Sometimes they think they’re birds.

HAPPY WORLD TURTLE DAY pic.twitter.com/vEPr6hHH4m — Zoë (@Zoella) May 23, 2016

4. They are non-discriminating in their friendships.

In nature and in life, there is always more that unites us than divides us. Happy #NationalTurtleDay! pic.twitter.com/XYo12MSudE — UniversityofHouston (@UHouston) May 23, 2016

5. They are beloved by all.

One for turtle lovers out there it’s #NationalTurtleDay – don’t know if anyone loves them more than this wee guy! https://t.co/KfiVnloR2Y — We are AD (@HeyFromAD) May 23, 2016

6. They’re trendsetters.

7. They’re cunning as hell.

Where’d he go??

8. They appreciate the finer things in life.

9. They are precious angels.

Happy World Turtle Day! Help protect #seaturtles and other animals by picking up trash and recycling! pic.twitter.com/dKjdz9wnD8 — DisneyAnimals (@DisneyAnimals) May 23, 2016

In exciting WTD news, five endangered turtles were released into the Arabian Gulf on Monday to celebrate the holiday, after being nursed back to health by marine biologists.