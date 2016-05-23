Everybody Is Celebrating World Turtle Day — and Here's Why You Should, Too

Today is World Turtle Day, one of the more important made-up holidays in recent memory.
The truth is, every day should be World Turtle Day. But since we only have today, we’re going to cram in a ton of turtle celebration into one single post. (You should do your part, too, and tell a turtle you love him/her.)
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The stakes are pretty high: All seven species of sea turtles, which have been around for over 100 million years, are classified as endangered, due to our changing climate and harmful commercial fishing practices.
Here are 8 reasons why turtles are perfect … and we should protect them.
1. They’re goofballs, through and though.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
2. They look like actual works of art.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
3. Sometimes they think they’re birds.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
4. They are non-discriminating in their friendships.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
5. They are beloved by all.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
6. They’re trendsetters.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
7. They’re cunning as hell.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Where’d he go??
8. They appreciate the finer things in life.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
9. They are precious angels.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In exciting WTD news, five endangered turtles were released into the Arabian Gulf on Monday to celebrate the holiday, after being nursed back to health by marine biologists.