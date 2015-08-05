Even Arachnophobes Have to Admit the Blue Face Peacock Spider Is Cute

“Hey, check out this cute spider!”

That’s something you don’t hear often, mostly because even those who are arachnid-friendly know that a lot of people just aren’t. However, the “blue face” peacock spider might just be the rare eight-legged creature that gets a nod of approval.

On Tuesday, National Geographic posted the video above of the “blue face” peacock spider – Maratus personatus, a.k.a. the pied bluemask peacock salspider – doing his lively mating dance.

Even knowing that this male spider is doing his energetic little jig to impress a female spider and get a chance at making more spiders, the arachnophobes among us have to admit it’s kind of cute.

This video of Maratus personatus was made by Jürgen Otto, a biologist working with the Australian Department of Agriculture, who notes in the description, “All scenes you see are at the original speed; that is the way the spider moves. Since there is so much interest in this spider and many wonder how the story ends … I MIGHT MAKE A SEQUEL!”

For those who are especially intrigued, Otto has a Facebook page and Flickr account dedicated to the peacock spiders and the new specimens he comes across. It’s worth exploring. (Big hint: There’s one species that’s nicknamed “Sparklemuffin,” and no, we’re not even kidding.)