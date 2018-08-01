How Much Does a Giraffe Eat and the Other Tough Questions Kids Have for Our Pet Vet

Kelli Bender
August 01, 2018 04:35 PM

If you could ask a veterinarian any animal question in the world, what would it be?

That was the offer posited to a group of curious kids. They were given the chance to ask PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin whatever question about animals they could think up and get expert answers in response. And these kids didn’t come up with any softballs.

“How much does a giraffe eat in a day?” Sammy, 4, wants to know.

Dr. Antin, who works with both domestic pets and wild animals, has the answer! But we don’t want to ruin the surprise.

Watch the video above to find out how much these tall mammals munch on everyday. Plus, learn how neutering or spaying animals affects their growth — and how to train a pet pig.

 

