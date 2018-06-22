Eva Longoria Preps 'Big Brother' Popeye the Dog for Baby's Arrival Home

Popeye is in for quite the treat!

On Friday, Eva Longoria posted a photo of her beloved pup cuddling with a hospital blanket belonging to her newborn son, Santiago Enrique.

“Big brother Popeye can’t wait to meet his little brother Santiago!” she wrote on Instagram. “We keep sending Santiago’s hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute!”

Bringing blankets with the baby’s scent home in the hospital for dogs to smell is a common practice recommended by veterinarians to help pups adjust to new arrivals.

Santiago, Longoria’s first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 50, arrived on Tuesday, June 19. The happy couple shared the first image of their baby with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.” Longoria, 43, also used Santiago’s birth as a moment to talk about the migrant crisis happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, asking followers to donate to RAICES Texas.

The birth of her baby boy came five days after Longoria said a tough goodbye to her beloved dog Jinxy, who died in her arms on June 14 after suffering a stroke.

The 15-year-old dog — was often found by his famous mom’s side, even posing on a magazine cover with her — is survived by Popeye.

“Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy,” Longoria captioned a photo gallery of the pair, also calling the small, white pup her “baby before this baby in my belly came along.”