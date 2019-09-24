Etsy Now Offers a $4,000, Award-Winning, Mid-Century Modern Home ... For Your Dog

Image zoom Ted + Chelsea

For the HGTV-obsessed looking for an easy flip, it might be time to reinvent your dog house.

Etsy seller PijuanDesignWorkshop has an easy fix: an entire mid-century modern ranch made just for your dog.

The “Modern Dog House Mid Century Ranch” — also known as 1118 Woof Ranch — offered by PijuanDesignWorkshop cost $4,000 and includes a low-pitched roof covered with cedar shingles to provide shade for your pampered pup and a planter box “situated below the extended eaves to allow for water run off to water and hydrate the planting below,” according to the product page.

The dog-centered details don’t end there, the chic dog house also features an outdoor deck, comfy artificial turf, an indoor space with a window, and a spot for your pooch’s food and water bowls. There are also opportunities to customize the colors and dog house address, since each house is made to order.

This well-designed dog abode caught the eye of Etsy; the e-commerce website named the Modern Dog House Mid Century Ranch and its creators, architects Alejandro and Sara Pijuan, the Creative Collaborations Category Winner of the 2019 Etsy Design Awards.

The Pijuans beat out thousands of other entries and were chosen as the Creative Collaborations Category Winner by Etsy’s judging panel, which included “writer and actor Dan Levy, style expert Joe Zee, author and artist Garance Doré, interior designer Sophie Robinson, décor expert Holly Becker, fashion designer Anavila Misra, and Etsy’s Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson,” Etsy told PEOPLE.

PijuanDesignWorkshop is a Los Angeles-based design team made of married couple Alejandro and Sara Pijuan. After adopting their husky, the Pijuans were inspired to create dog retreats designed to offer canines the rest and relaxation they deserve.

Along with the “Modern Dog House Mid Century Ranch,” PijuanDesignWorkshop offers several other dog houses, all made to order and all with a touch of mid-century modern flair.