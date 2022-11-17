Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery

Ethan the rescue dog is still inspiring dog lovers and fans across the country.

After hundreds of nominations and more than one million votes from the public — plus the deliberations of a VIP panel of dog experts and celebrity animal lovers — Ethan was named the winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

"The Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world's most extraordinary heroes," Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, said about the annual competition.

"I am overjoyed to congratulate Ethan on winning this year's top title," she continued. "We hope his story will encourage people to value our animal friends and recognize the healing power of the human-animal bond."

The Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America's most remarkable canines, according to a press release from American Humane.

Nearly 400 dogs were nominated this year for one of the awards' seven categories —which celebrate military, therapy, service, law enforcement, shelter, search and rescue, and guide dogs. Before winning the competition's top title, Ethan won the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog award.

The canine first made headlines in Jan. 2021 when rescuers found Ethan dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). The dog was too weak to lift his head, unable to walk, and close to 50 pounds underweight.

With the help of KHS and his growing online fanbase, Ethan recovered from this rough start to life, regained the ability to walk, and hit his goal weight over several months. Now, he is happily living with a KHS staff member and his new pet siblings.

Ethan has used the attention he has gained from his closely-followed healing process for good. The pooch is now an ambassador for pet adoption and the magnificence of shelter pets. He is spreading the word about the joy a rescue pet can bring by attending animal welfare events and serving as the Chief Tasting Officer for Busch Beer's Dog Brew.