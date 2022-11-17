Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery

Ethan won an American Humane Hero Dog Award for revealing the "healing power of the human-animal bond," according to the president of American Humane

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:58 PM
Ethan the dog
Photo: Courtesy Jeff Callaway

Ethan the rescue dog is still inspiring dog lovers and fans across the country.

After hundreds of nominations and more than one million votes from the public — plus the deliberations of a VIP panel of dog experts and celebrity animal lovers — Ethan was named the winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

"The Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world's most extraordinary heroes," Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, said about the annual competition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am overjoyed to congratulate Ethan on winning this year's top title," she continued. "We hope his story will encourage people to value our animal friends and recognize the healing power of the human-animal bond."

The Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America's most remarkable canines, according to a press release from American Humane.

Nearly 400 dogs were nominated this year for one of the awards' seven categories —which celebrate military, therapy, service, law enforcement, shelter, search and rescue, and guide dogs. Before winning the competition's top title, Ethan won the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog award.

The canine first made headlines in Jan. 2021 when rescuers found Ethan dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). The dog was too weak to lift his head, unable to walk, and close to 50 pounds underweight.

RELATED VIDEO: Ethan the Rescue Dog Nominated for Hero Dog Award After Inspiring Recovery from Neglect

With the help of KHS and his growing online fanbase, Ethan recovered from this rough start to life, regained the ability to walk, and hit his goal weight over several months. Now, he is happily living with a KHS staff member and his new pet siblings.

Ethan has used the attention he has gained from his closely-followed healing process for good. The pooch is now an ambassador for pet adoption and the magnificence of shelter pets. He is spreading the word about the joy a rescue pet can bring by attending animal welfare events and serving as the Chief Tasting Officer for Busch Beer's Dog Brew.

Related Articles
Ethan the dog
Ethan the Rescue Dog Nominated for Hero Dog Award After Inspiring Recovery from Neglect
dog birthday party for shelter pup Photo credit: San Diego Humane Society
Calif. Rescue Has Birthday Party for Dog in Shelter Over 2 Years in Hopes of Gifting Pet a Home
Clementine, ASPCA’s 2022 Dog of the Year, with a firetruck and firefighters of Cedar Hill Fire Department’s Fire Station
Texas Hero Hound Wins Dog of the Year Award for Supporting Stressed Firefighters
Courtesy of the Humane Society of the Desert
'Very Calm, Gentle' Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 6 Years at California Shelter
Dog Recovering After Being Shot 50 Times With Pellet Gun
Texas Dog Shot 50 Times with Pellet Gun Survives and Begins Road to Recovery
Ethan and Travolta, rescue dogs
Ethan the Emaciated Dog Dumped at Kentucky Humane Society Befriends Another Miracle Rescue Pup
emaciated bald dog finds family after recovering and regrowing fur
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
ABC’s “The American Rescue Dog Show” stars Capone and Elisha Wright.
Capone the Pit Bull Dog Wins 'Best in Rescue' at the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
Jesse Willliams Jesse Tyler Ferguson Broadway's Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the 'Rare' Opportunity to Revisit 'Take Me Out' on Broadway After Tony Win
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Meet the Celebrity Judges of the Cutest Rescue Dog Contest — the Rescue Pet Parents of 'The Talk'
Worlds cutest dog
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for its Next Adorable Canine Star
Birmingham Rescue Dogs
Over 100 Dogs Rescued from Hoarding Situation in Alabama Get Second Chance Thanks to Shelters
Frenchie Stanley Smiles
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Atlanta Humane Society
Animal Groups Work Together to Rescue 80 Dogs from 'Overwhelmed' Georgia Pet Owner
Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Makes History as First Filipino-American to Win Miss USA