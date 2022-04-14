Ethan the rescue pup is nominated in the Shelter category for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Ethan the Rescue Dog Nominated for Hero Dog Award After Inspiring Recovery from Neglect

Ethan the rescue dog continues to flourish following his inspiring recovery from neglect.

The canine first made headlines in Jan. 2021, when rescuers found Ethan dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). The dog was too weak to lift his head, unable to walk, and close to 50 pounds underweight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ethan has used the attention he has gained from his closely-followed healing process for good. The pooch is now an ambassador for pet adoption and the amazingness of shelter pets. He is spreading the word about the joy a rescue pet can bring by attending events and serving as the Chief Tasting Officer for Busch Beer's Dog Brew.

Ethan the dog Credit: Courtesy Jeff Callaway

The pup is also paying it forward by comforting canines who have experienced similar neglect. Ethan recently supported a dog named Travolta through recovery after Travolta was found abandoned and severely emaciated.

All these good deeds have gotten Ethan noticed. The famous rescue dog is nominated for a 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Award. Each year, American Humane hosts an award show honoring courageous canines from seven categories: Search and Rescue, Therapy, Shelter, Military, Guide/Hearing, Service, and Law Enforcement/Detection.

Ethan and Travolta, rescue dogs Credit: Kentucky Humane Society

Ethan is nominated in the Shelter category. The featured dogs of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards are decided by votes from the public. The first round of voting is currently open through May 18.