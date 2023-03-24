Escaped Slaughterhouse Cow That Roamed Streets of Brooklyn Gets Second Chance at Animal Sanctuary

An escaped cow is getting a second chance at life.

The 4-month-old calf made her daring escape from a slaughterhouse in Brooklyn on Tuesday — and after causing chaos in the streets, is now living in an animal sanctuary.

Brooklynites first saw the cow roaming around blocks away from the slaughterhouse, according to ABC-7 and jumped to capture her.

Vincent Fontana, owner of Original Pizza in Brooklyn, and several of his workers were among those helping. "Everybody just came out of the store and tried to herd it into a corner," Fontana said, according to NBC-4. "But she was feisty, she put up a fight."

"It was just running down Rockaway Parkway all the while being chased by people from the slaughterhouse who were unable to nail her down," Fontana told Gothamist. "When she came into the business district, everyone pitched in together to herd this cow."

In video taken of the cow running around, several of Fontana's workers – all wearing blue Original Pizza shirts — are seen trying to capture the calf, one even waving a towel matador-style.

Workers from the slaughterhouse wielding lassos eventually captured the calf. She was briefly returned to the slaughterhouse before Mike Stura, president and founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary, jumped into action to save the young cow's life.

"We immediately jumped in the truck and started heading towards Brooklyn," Stura said, according to ABC-7.

"People start to identify with that one animal," Stura told NBC-4. "They see the desperation in the animal's face when they are fighting for their lives."

Though the slaughterhouse initially refused Stura's offer to take the calf, they quickly changed their mind, and now she lives at the sanctuary.

"Even slaughterhouse workers over the years that have given me animals, much bigger animals than this one, and have taken a much bigger financial hit and have said to me that they're happy the animal came with me," Stura told ABC-7. "They are happy to see one live. You know, even the people in the slaughterhouses."

"I think she deserves it," Original Pizza owner Fontana said. "I think she earned it."