Erin Napier Mourns the Loss of Beloved Family Dog Baker: 'All Dogs Go to Heaven'

Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now on January 08, 2020 in New York City.

Erin Napier is mourning the loss of her beloved family dog.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old HGTV star announced that her brood's canine companion had died by sharing a sweet photograph of 3-year-old daughter Helen hugging Baker.

In the caption of her post, Erin wrote, "all dogs go to heaven ❤️."

"We (and especially she) will miss Baker," she continued. "Thankful for the 12 years he lived."

In the comments section, an array of fans sent well wishes to Erin and husband Ben Napier as they deal with the loss of their beloved pet.

"😢 Prayers for y'all 🙏🤗💕," one fan wrote as another said, "Awww…so sorry. Dogs are angels, they definitely go to heaven. Such unconditional love. ❤️."

Others, meanwhile, reflected on their own experiences of having to say goodbye to their own pets, letting the Home Town family know they are not alone as they grieve.

"💔 Just lost my 14 year old lab that helped me raise my children. Certainly in heaven. Prayers," said one fan as one other added, "I know the feeling all to well. Had to put my baby girl of 18 years down last month!! It just really sucks!! ❤️❤️❤️."

The sad news surrounding Baker's death comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that Erin and Ben, 37, had expanded their family and welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae Napier, earlier this year.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the couple previously told PEOPLE. "They're already so in love with each other!"

Mae, who is named after Erin's beloved Aunt Mae, arrived at 8:23 AM on May 28, coming in at 7 lbs., 1 oz., and 19.5 inches.