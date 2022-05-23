Experts Searching for Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted Entangled Near Quebec

Marine mammal rescuers are on stand-by to help free the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is searching for an endangered North Atlantic right whale sighted on Thursday tangled in some kind of gear.

The whale — identified as a 14-year-old female named Sundog — was spotted near Gaspé, Quebec, and was previously seen in March near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Marine mammal response partners are on stand-by to attempt disentanglement in the coming days, if weather and sea conditions allow," the organization said. "We don't yet know the type of gear the whale is entangled in or where the gear came from."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

North Atlantic right whale North Atlantic right whales | Credit: Blue World Research Institute. Images taken under NOAA Research Permit 20556-01

Following news of the search, Gib Brogan, Oceana fisheries campaign director, stressed how deadly entanglements can be for marine mammals.

"It's disheartening and frustrating to see yet another North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing gear," Brogan said in a statement. "We know that fishing gear entanglements are a top threat to this critically endangered species, and this entanglement is the result of continued ineffective management of this risk. Anywhere where whales and rope intersect, deadly entanglements can occur."