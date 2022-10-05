Rescuers Save Humpback Whale Found Tangled in a 'Knotted Line and 5 Buoys' in California

SeaWorld San Diego Rescue, NOAA, the Oceanside Harbor Police Department, California State Parks, and Del Mar Lifeguards worked together to help free the marine mammal from the gear

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 06:10 PM

A humpback whale is swimming freely once again, thanks to a team of professional untanglers.

Earlier in September, according to SeaWorld and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a boater near Carlsbad, California, notified the authorities about a humpback whale they spotted in the area tangled in gear.

On Sept. 26, a SeaWorld San Diego Rescue team responded to the report and went to work trying to free the whale from the gear painfully wrapped around its body.

"The whale wound up with a line wrapped over the body about halfway between the dorsal fin and blow hole. Off of this tight wrap was a ball of knotted line and 5 buoys that were dragging along on the right side of the whale. This drag was causing a significant laceration in front of the left pectoral flipper as the line was slowly being pulled into the whale," Justin Viezbicke, a California marine mammal stranding response and large whale entanglement response coordinator with NOAA, told PEOPLE.

The entanglement occurred in Oregon weeks ago, according to Viezbicke, so it is unclear how the humpback ended up with the haul of uncomfortable gear. When the whale reached California, it was clear the marine mammal needed help.

SeaWorld San Diego Rescue, NOAA, the Oceanside Harbor Police Department, California State Parks, and Del Mar Lifeguards all worked together to safely relocate the entangled whale to the waters of San Elijo State Park.

In calmer waters, the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue team and two trained responders from NOAA evaluated the whale and how to help the animal.

Whale freed from entanglement
SeaWorld San Diego

"Our team was able to safely determine where best to make a cut and then executed the plan and successfully removed all the gear with one cut," Viezbicke said of the rescue.

With the gear removed, the humpback whale swam away unencumbered.

"The SeaWorld Rescue team would like to thank the community, the public, and various state agencies that came together to help save this animal from a life-threatening entanglement," SeaWorld shared in a statement about the rescue mission.

Unfortunately, whale entanglements are "pretty common," per Viezbicke, and have a variety of causes. Whales can become entangled in fishing gear, anchor lines, marine debris, and more. Helping free the whales that find themselves wrapped in extra weight is only part of the solution.

"Behind the scenes, we work with managers and fishers to find solutions to prevent entanglements from occurring in the first place. Entanglement response is only a bandage to the problem while changes within fisheries and fishing gear types are the solutions," Viezbicke said.

Related Articles
NOAA untangles whale
Rescuers Free Humpback Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear While Her Calf Looks on — Watch Video
Strahan Whale Stranding - September 2022
230 Pilot Whales Found Stranded on Australian Harbor — Half Are Still Alive and Awaiting Rescue
right whale
'No Longer Hope' for Endangered Mother Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear for Months, Experts Say
ORCAS, HUMPBACKS CLASH IN TENSE ENCOUNTER
Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Wildlife Rescuers Save Raccoon with Head Stuck in Jar
Mass. Rescuers Save Raccoon Stuck in Peanut Butter Jar from Sticky Situation
One of 14 dead sperm whales lies washed up on a beach at King Island, north of Tasmania, Australia, . The whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast, the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement Dead Whales, King Island, Australia - 20 Sep 2022
14 Sperm Whales Found Dead in Mass Stranding on Australian Island
Four Puppies Found on Side of Road in a Suitcase Saved by “Good Samaritans”
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'
Humpback whale
Humpback Whales Share Songs Between Pods in the Pacific Ocean, According to New Research
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center
Third Duck Found with Beak Removed in Park Near L.A., Authorities Investigating Human Involvement
Dog rescued from a drain pipe in New Jersey
Rescuers Save Foster Dog Missing For Days from N.J. Drain Pipe: 'Unbelievable that He's Alive'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour