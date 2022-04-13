English Zoo 'Thrilled' to Welcome its First Baby Sloth After Animal's Surprisingly Early Arrival
Zookeepers at the Dudley Zoo were stunned to discover one of the English zoo's sloths recently gave birth to a surprise baby.
The new arrival is the first Linne's two-toed sloth to be born at Dudley Zoo in its 85-year history.
The baby, whose sex is currently unknown, was born to proud parents Flo and Reggie, both three, on April 4.
A mother sloth's gestation period is typically six months, but keepers didn't discover Flo was pregnant until they noticed movement around her stomach last month. So the Dudley Zoo was surprised when they found a healthy baby sloth clinging to Flo shortly after spotting her pregnancy.
RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo Announces Hippo Pregnancy and that Fiona the Hippo Will Become a Big Sister Soon
Zoo curator Richard Brown said the park's staff is "thrilled" to welcome the baby sloth.
"It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn't showing signs of being in labor during the day," Brown told SWNS. "We know the news will be as exciting for our visitors as it is for our staff as we're very aware our pair of sloths are our most popular animals on site."
"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride, while dad Reggie looks on proudly," the curator added.
RELATED: The National Zoo Celebrates 50 'Exciting' Years of Caring for Pandas and Saving the Species
The new arrival will be named after the baby sloth's sex is confirmed.
The baby's mom Flo arrived at the zoo in August 2020 as part of a European zoo breeding program, which helps maintain genetic diversity among captive animals.