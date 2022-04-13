The Dudley Zoo knew their Linne's two-toed sloth Flo was pregnant, but the English zoo didn't expect the baby to arrive until later in the year

English Zoo 'Thrilled' to Welcome its First Baby Sloth After Animal's Surprisingly Early Arrival

Zookeepers at the Dudley Zoo were stunned to discover one of the English zoo's sloths recently gave birth to a surprise baby.

The new arrival is the first Linne's two-toed sloth to be born at Dudley Zoo in its 85-year history.

The baby, whose sex is currently unknown, was born to proud parents Flo and Reggie, both three, on April 4.

A mother sloth's gestation period is typically six months, but keepers didn't discover Flo was pregnant until they noticed movement around her stomach last month. So the Dudley Zoo was surprised when they found a healthy baby sloth clinging to Flo shortly after spotting her pregnancy.

Zoo curator Richard Brown said the park's staff is "thrilled" to welcome the baby sloth.

"It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn't showing signs of being in labor during the day," Brown told SWNS. "We know the news will be as exciting for our visitors as it is for our staff as we're very aware our pair of sloths are our most popular animals on site."

baby sloth Credit: SWNS

"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride, while dad Reggie looks on proudly," the curator added.

The new arrival will be named after the baby sloth's sex is confirmed.