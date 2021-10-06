Endangered Tiger Dies After Breeding Introduction at Washington Zoo Turns Deadly: 'Devastated'

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington announced Monday the death of Kirana, a six-year-old female Sumatran tiger, after trying to get her to mate with a male of her species

Zookeepers and staff at a Washington State zoo are mourning the loss of an endangered tiger in their care after a breeding incident late last week.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma announced that Kirana, a six-year-old female Sumatran tiger, died on Monday morning "after experiencing severe injuries during a breeding introduction as part of a plan to help save her endangered species."

The zoo was attempting to arrange a mating between Kirana and Raja, the zoo's two-year-old male Sumatran tiger, which led to the female's "life-threatening injuries" according to the announcement.

"A necropsy, or animal autopsy, completed today confirmed substantial trauma from injuries and a bacterial infection," said Point Defiance's head veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf.

"We're devastated by the loss of a very special tiger and by the loss to the tiger population as a whole," added the Zoo's general curator Dr. Karen Goodrowe, who also serves as coordinator of Species Survival Plan® programs for Sumatran, Malayan and Amur tigers.

"When tigers breed, it's natural for them to spar with each other and there is typically some level of aggression," she continued. "This level of aggression was far beyond what we would expect with tiger introductions."

According to Dr. Goodrowe, the zoo had previously introduced four Sumatran tiger pairs since 2010, and none of those had resulted in a tiger death or serious injury.

With Kirana and Raja, the utmost care was taken ahead of time, with zookeepers moving "the two [tigers] near each other so they had visual and smell access while still being physically separated by a mesh door and then closely monitor[ing] the pair" before allowing actual contact.

"When keepers saw Kirana in distress, they moved swiftly to distract Raja and separate the pair," the zoo's statement read. "The veterinary and animal care teams immediately addressed Kirana's life-threatening injuries, providing supportive care and closely monitoring her around-the-clock over the weekend."

Unfortunately, even though Kirana's health improved on Sunday, she passed away the following morning.

"She was improving bit by bit and we were cautiously optimistic that she would pull through," said Dr. Wolf.

"The loss of Kirana is a tragedy for our zoo family, our community, and our world," added Point Defiance Zoo Director Alan Varsik. "With just a few Sumatran tigers left on this earth, we need to do everything we possibly can to help them survive."