300 Endangered Sea Turtles in Mexico Killed by Illegal Fishing Net

About 300 endangered sea turtles are dead because of one 393-ft. net, CBS News reports.

Mexico’s office for environmental protection told the Associated Press that around 300 Olive Ridley Sea turtles swam into the illegal fishing net, which was left off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico. Once tangled in the net, the turtles were unable to get out and eventually drowned.

The turtles were not found until roughly eight days after they died. Their decomposing bodies were discovered by locals in the waters near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. The bodies that were recovered were buried on a nearby beach.

RELATED: Turtle Found by U.S. Coast Guard with $53 million Worth of Cocaine Attached to It

Authorities announced they are currently working to track down the person who placed the lethal net, which was not approved for fishing. According to CBS News, Mexico does have “criminal penalties” in place for anyone found guilty of killing a sea turtle.