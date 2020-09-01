Endangered Penguin at Australian Zoo Loves to Watch TV Show About Other Penguins Like Him

An endangered Northern Rockhopper Penguin rehabilitating at an Australian zoo loves to spend his time watching TV shows about other penguins like him.

Pierre is the only penguin of his kind being cared for at the Perth Zoo, so the zoo's staff has found a creative way to enrich his days and keep him entertained.

"His welfare is our top priority, so to ensure he is able to still see and hear penguins of his type, we’ve started playing him rockhopper penguin documentaries and showing him live streams of the rockhopper penguins in international zoos — including those in Kansas City Zoo in the USA and Edinburgh Zoo in the UK," the zoo shared on their website.

One of Pierre's favorite shows is Pingu, a claymation children's television series that ran from 2002 to 2006. The zoo's staff said that the show is "on high rotation" on Pierre's watch list.

According to the facility, Pierre came into their care after braving a "record breaking swim" from islands in the Indian or South Atlantic Ocean before finding himself ashore in Southwest Australia.

"He is experiencing feather molting problems and is currently not waterproof so cannot be released to the wild but is receiving lots of TLC from the Perth Zoo veterinary team to get him back to full health," zoo officials said.

Rockhopper penguins are reportedly one of the rarest penguins in the world, with a global population of less than 240,300.

The penguins have "charismatic personalities and distinctive groucho marx eyebrows" the zoo describes. While other species slide around on their bellies, rockhoppers prefer to hop around rocky shores, which is how they got their name.