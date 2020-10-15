Endangered Senior Lemur Stolen from San Francisco Zoo, Police Say

Upon arriving at the zoo, authorities discovered forced entry into the animal closure where the lemur was housed

The San Francisco Police Department is on the hunt for a ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from the city's zoo on Tuesday night.

According to a statement from the SFPD, authorities responded to the San Francisco Zoo at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a report of a burglary occurring the night prior. Upon arriving at the zoo, officers learned that it was a 21-year-old endangered male lemur named Maki that was missing and likely stolen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Officers arrived on scene and discovered forced entry to the animal enclosure where the lemur was housed," the police department's statement said.

Investigators have processed the scene for evidence and the burglary remains under investigation, according to the SFPD.

"We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," Dr. Jason Watters, zoo executive vice president of animal behavior and wellness, said in a statement, per NBC News.

According to the outlet, Maki went missing from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest, the largest outdoor habitat for lemurs in the United States. The habitat is home to seven other lemurs, none of which have been reported missing.

Watters told NBC News that Maki has exceeded his median life expectancy of 16.7 years, and out of the other lemurs "is one of the slowest, and we believe, likely, the easiest to catch."

Image zoom ring-tailed lemur

Ring-tailed lemurs are found natively in Madagascar and are considered an endangered species. They are banned as pets in the state of California.